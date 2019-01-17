Watch the John Wick 3 trailer and witness motorcycle ninja fights and new doggie friends

The John Wick 3 trailer is here and it pushes the envelope in pretty much every action-packed direction you could want: we've got motorcycle swordfights, we've got neon-lit close quarters combat, we've got The Chairman from Iron Chef America fixing John with an unnerving stare. We even have a couple of strong, confident dogs, none of whom have to die to set off the dramatic events of this particular film. Well, not from what's shown in the trailer. I mean, the John Wick movies wouldn't dare kill off another dog...

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum gives Keanu Reeves a whole lot of assassins to efficiently kill. According to the synopsis, Wick has a $14 million bounty on his head after the events of the John Wick: Chapter 2 . Most of the people he knows are paid killers so that doesn't leave him with very many friends. He'll find at least one ally in new character Sofia, portrayed by Halle Berry and accompanied by a tactically outfitted Good Boy of her own. Dog Squad, prepare for deployment.

The John Wick 3 trailer arrived exactly five months ahead of the film's scheduled release: you can look forward to seeing more of Keanu Reeves shooting both his and everybody else's guns in theaters on May 17, 2019 in the US. We'll probably get some closure on hanging plot threads, but official descriptions of the third film have carefully framed it as a franchise, not just a trilogy - so we may see even more of Mr. Wick in the years ahead.