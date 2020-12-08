James Harren charges into Kaiju genre with Ultramega

Writer/artist James Harren is charging into the kaiju and tokusatsu genres this March with a new comic book series titled Ultramega that promises "giant heroes, creatures, and devastation."

Announced Tuesday as part of the Skybound Holiday Xpo, Ultramega #1 will debut March 17 from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics.

"A cosmic plague has spread, transforming everyday people into violent, monstrous kaiju. Only the Ultramega – three individuals imbued with incredible powers - hold the line against this madness," reads Skybound's description. "Their battles level cities and leave untold horror in their wake. Now, the final reckoning approaches for the Ultramega… but is this a war they can even win?"

Skybound lauds Harren as "the greatest artist of his generation," and he'll be joined by colorist Dave Stewart, letterer Rus Wooton, and Skybound Entertainment editor Sean Mackiewicz. Andrew Juarez has designed the book's logo.

Check out this four-page preview:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: James Harren/Dave Stewart (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Ultramega #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: James Harren/Dave Stewart (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: James Harren/Dave Stewart (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

The title 'Ultramega' is reminiscent of the classic tokusatsu franchise Ultraman, but is also the name of the Seattle rock band Soundgarden's debut album, Ultramega OK. It's unclear if this is an intentional homage, but in 1989 the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell told Melody Maker that the title meant "absolutely, unbelievably not bad."

James Harren's Ultramega #1 will be an oversized 68 pages, with a price of $7.99.

