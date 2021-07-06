Is the Loki Variant an alligator or crocodile? Scientists share their thoughts

Loki episode 4 introduced an array of new Loki Variants in its post-credits scene. There's Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki, then there's Jack Veal's Kid Loki, DeObia Oparei's Boastful Loki, and finally a reptile Loki. What wasn't immediately clear, though, was whether the reptile version of the trickster was an alligator or a crocodile...

Luckily, Esquire contacted some experts to find out once and for all what we should be calling this new Loki. "Unlike alligators, crocodiles have an exposed 4 tooth on the lower jaw. The animal in your photo is an American Alligator (Alligator mississippiensis)," the Virginia Herpetological Society's John White told them.

Aaron M. Bauer, a biologist at Villanova University, added: "The photo you sent is an alligator, hope that helps."

Finally, Mike Clifford, who is also from the Virginia Herpetological Society, answered: "Genetic analysis indicates it is the species Crocogator lokii."

The answer seems final, then: the fourth Variant is Alligator Loki. How exactly the gator god might come into play over the last two episodes is currently unclear. After the revelation that the Time Keepers are nothing but androids, it seems that Ravonna Lexus Renslayer is actually the big bad of the entire series. Luckily, Loki apparently has his fellow Variants on his side – and since he's alive and well after Renslayer pruned him, we can assume Mobius will be making a return, too.

One eagle eyed fan noticed that the location the Variants are hanging out in appears to be New York City, with a destroyed Avengers Tower in the background. It's unclear at the moment how that will affect the next two episodes – or what happened to wreck the city – but it's definitely an interesting find, especially considering the last time Loki was there, he was fighting the good guys.

We don't have long to wait to find out what will happen in the series' final two installments. Loki is releasing weekly on Disney Plus, and you can check out our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when episodes 5 and 6 will arrive to the streamer. In the meantime, find out what's next for the MCU with our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.