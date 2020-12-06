Is Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass?

A brief exchange on Twitter has fans speculating that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy might be on the way to Xbox Game Pass.

Replying to a tweet from the official Dragon Quest Twitter account confirming that Dragon Quest XI S is coming to Xbox Game Pass, the official communications channel for Ace Attorney replied with a thinking-face emoji. The Dragon Quest account then responded with a kiss-emoji.

So far, so what, right? Corporate accounts are always a tad bit cringy with this kind of thing, but that wasn't the end of it, though.

The official Xbox Game Pass account also then responded to Ace Attorney's thinking-face emoji with a tweet that reads: "What a second… what's happening?!" It's this tweet that's sent fans' collective tongues a-wagging, with hopes that an official reveal will come soon.

It gets even more interesting when you factor in the Ace Attorney account hardly ever tweets - as PCGN rightly points out, apart from a tweet about a Nintendo eShop sale in November, the account hasn't tweeted, retweeted, or even replied to a tweet since July. Curiouser and curiouser, eh?

Wait a second...👈👉What's happening?!December 5, 2020

It reminds me of the time the Xbox Game Pass account shared an image of six rainbows and a castle siege just days before it was confirmed Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege was coming to the subscription service.

For now, all we can do is take the exchange with a healthy dollop of salt until it's confirmed either way. Watch this space.

In related news, Sony's Jim Ryan recently hinted that PlayStation may have a response to Xbox Game Pass in the works. Speaking to press earlier this month, Ryan was asked how Sony plans to respond to Microsoft's Game Pass initiative and replied: "There is actually news to come, but just not today. We have PlayStation Now which is our subscription service, and that is available in a number of markets."

In October, we learned that more than 15 million people now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. That was up 50 per cent in just about five months, as the service only surpassed 10 million subscribers back in April . Microsoft released the new figure for Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers in the same press release where it announced its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax .

With the announcement that future Bethesda titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one , including Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 , and the roll out of it's next-gen systems, it's unlikely Xbox Game Pass' growth is about to start slowing down now.