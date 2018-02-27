Iron Man’s Avengers: Infinity War suit could be hiding a massive spoiler in plain sight

Every time I get a new suit, I fuss over what shoes would look nice with it. Tony Stark, though? His new Iron Man suit in Avengers: Infinity War has a few more tricks up its sleeve than we first thought. Literally his sleeve. Because there’s something off about his arm – and it might just hint at a traumatic event.

A fresh look at Tony’s new suit comes from Reddit user realityavengers on r/marvelstudios. There’s wings and, oh look, a giant cannon where his arm should be. That’s not normal.

The last time we saw a new Iron Man suit in action, it looked pretty similar to this, just without the massive arm cannon and wings. I’m no doctor, but it sure doesn’t look like an arm would fit inside that stripped-back suit. Has Tony lost an arm?

Judging from the advert showing off that Iron Man suit (which you can see again below), the clip makes a point (maybe too much of a point, in hindsight) of showing off both of Tony’s hands.

But that poster says otherwise. Sure, the suit might be able to shapeshift, but even Shuri from Black Panther wouldn’t be able to get her head around the logistics of a retractable human arm. All signs point to Tony losing an arm, becoming the second Avenger to lose a major body part in just under a year, what with Thor losing his eye and all.

There is, too, the possibility that the poster is fake. It definitely looks a little janky, but Iron Man’s design is backed up by concept art leaked back in October 2017 showing the wings and the exact same pose.

#InfinityWar promo art. pic.twitter.com/ZgqlnCRCWK9 October 2017

So, which is it? I’m leaning towards that poster being proof that Tony loses an arm or piloting a new suit remotely after being injured. That concept art cropping up again out of nowhere shows that a pattern is emerging – one that indicates that Iron Man may need to rebuild himself once Infinity War is done and dusted. Once again, Marvel want us all to know: no one is safe.

