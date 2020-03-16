Inside the making of Final Fantasy 7 Remake video series gives you an in-depth look at the reimagining of a classic

Square Enix is releasing a series of videos that will give you a "deep-dive" look into the making of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

With interviews from the creators, artists, and developers involved in bringing the reimagining of Final Fantasy 7 to life, the series is set to shed light on some of the "secrets" behind the game's creation. From exploring some of the key features of the game including its combat, story, and characters, the videos will also offer some insight into the visual design and music of the Remake.

The first video in the series gives you an introductory look at the making of the Remake and features interviews with various members of the development team, including Yoshinori Kitase (producer), Tetsuya Nomura (director and concept design), Kazushige Nojima (story and scenario), Naoki Hamaguchi (co-director - design and programming) and Motomu Toriyama (co-director scenario design).

The video begins with Producer Kitase - who was Final Fantasy 7's original director - talking about how it was initially decided to make a remake of the classic PS1 game. When the project began to get going, the aim was to make the Remake simultaneously new and nostalgic. As a game that so many have played over the years, there were a lot of things to consider and challenges involved to make it work. Nomura expresses just how important it was to try and get the "balance right" for longtime players and newcomers during the development process.

The team also gives a brief introduction to the story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its setting. The first episode takes place entirely in Midgar and covers the first portion of the original game. Nomura explains that after watching playthroughs and commentaries of the original release, he felt that "there was even more we could do."

"You travel through the slums quite a lot, but it didn't really feel like we used the upper city all that much," Nomura explains, "and I thought we should have done that… I felt it would be nice if we could see more of the upper layer in the earlier part of the story. I thought it would be good to open up some of the locations, so players could explore more of those places that they wanted to see when they played the original."

You can check out the first episode above where they talk in more detail about the Remake and some of the things you can expect to see. Square Enix is set to release more videos in the lead up to the Remake's release on April 10, and it looks set to be a great way to keep us going while we wait to reunite with Cloud.

