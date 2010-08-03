Inception Forces X-Men: First Class Script Changes

Director Matthew Vaughn scraps a dream fight sequence after seeing the Nolan film

“I saw Inception , which I loved,” says Vaughn. “But my heart sank when I saw that a few of the ideas we had were up [on the screen]. So it’s either leave it in and look as if you’re copying or change things. We completely ripped out about 12 pages of the script and the storyboards.”

According to the article, the sequence that has been dropped featured a dream-space combat involving Professor X (James McAvoy) and some other mutants that would have featured spinning rooms and other physics-bending imagery, which he felt was too similar to Inception .

He has also told IGN that he is using JJ Abrams’s Star Trek as blueprint for how to reboot a franchise: “Obviously Abrams couldn’t make everyone happy with that one, but he did a pretty good job. He made a fantastically exciting reinvention of that world, with those great characters. And I think there will be comparisons a little bit with X-Men: First Class . It’s very similar, in a way. But we’re doing some cool stuff in this movie, some really cool stuff that you haven't seen before.”

One similarity with the Trek movie is that it will play fast and loose with established continuity.

“The story that Bryan Singer came up with is very, very smart. It’s very clever when you see how he has integrated the characters into the time period where the film is set... It’s a very clever way of getting these characters involved in recent history, in recent world events.”