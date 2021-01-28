Immortals Fenyx Rising demo is out now, along with the first DLC expansion

The Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC is out now, alongside a free demo even experienced players may want to try.

The first DLC pack for the mythological action game is available on its own for $14.99 or as part of the Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass. It's an epilogue for Fenyx's story in which the hero's powers are at their peak and they're ready to be inducted into the ranks of the gods. By completing challenges from your soon-to-be colleagues, you'll be able to make Fenyx's dash, strength, and wrath abilities even stronger.

You'll also unlock the new Phosphoros' Swap ability, which lets Fenyx instantly swap positions with a decoy for one chunk of stamina. On top of the new abilities, there's also a fresh gear set to unlock with powerful perks, including additional mid-air jumps. In short, it sounds like the kind of post-game expansion that rewards all the time you've spent by making you so overpowered that you break the game in the best way. Two more DLC expansions are still coming, but they'll both star new heroes on their own mythological quests - consider this Fenyx's victory lap.

Meanwhile, the demo may even have some appeal for seasoned players. It's available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and it has a new archipelago to explore as you search for the Secret of the Cyclops. It's the same demo that exclusively hit Google Stadia back in November, but now you can play it on everything.