If you loved the Adult TMNT take of Last Ronin #1, you might be disappointed by #2's delays

IDW Publishing has informed retailers that the five-issue Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin series delay problems are persisting and that the second issue has been pushed back to January 27, 2021.

Originally announced in April for an August 2020 launch, TMNT: Last Ronin has been beset by several delays - including a change of artist from Andy Kuhn to Esau and Isaac Escorza during the summer. The first issue was pushed back several times, eventually going on sale on October 28.

(Image credit: Esau & Isaac Escorza (IDW Publishing))

TMNT: Last Ronin #2 was originally solicited for October 28, but likewise has been pushed back - first to December 16 the week #1 came out, and now to January 27, 2021.

Although given the idea for Last Ronin was conceived by TMNT creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman back in 1987, a few extra months seem a little less of a wait.

"Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future," reads IDW's synopsis for TMNT: Last Ronin #2. "The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?"

If you haven't read Last Ronin #1 yet, the series is set in the near future where New York has been overtaken by the Foot clan and three of the four Turtles have been killed. Michaelangelo persists in the multi-generational fight between Splinter and Shredder but is haunted by the memories of his fallen brothers. Read our rundown of TMNT: Last Ronin #1 here.

TMNT: Last Ronin #1 is scheduled to go on sale on January 27, 2021.

