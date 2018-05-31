If Harry Potter was R-Rated... Watch the trailer for The Magic Order, Netflix’s first-ever comic book from the writer of Kick-Ass

Every so often, something comes along that leaves you utterly bewitched and spellbound. The Magic Order, Netflix’s first-ever comic book is one such thing. Taking its cue from a whole host of inspirations, seemingly drawing from the likes of The Prestige, Watchmen, Harry Potter, and more, this is one step into the unknown you’re not going to want to miss.

Launching June 13 and running for six issues (so expect a December end date), The Magic Order definitely has a whole Watchmen vibe running through it which only serves to make me more and more excited about the project. The launch trailer, serves as an introduction to the sort of bizarro-Harry Potter world; one where death and destruction reigns around every corner.

This may be Netflix’s first foray into the comic book world, but they’ve got a helluva team behind them. Mark Millar, writer of Kick-Ass and one of the greatest comic book visionaries of the 21st Century, is penning the story. Marvel artist Olivier Coipel will also team-up with Millar on the book.

Netflix has also released a synopsis of the series, should your appetite need to be whetted any further:

We live in a world where we’ve never seen a monster and these people are the reason we sleep safely in our beds. Magic meets the mob in The Magic Order, as five families of magicians sworn to protect our world for generations must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness...unless the darkness gets them first.

