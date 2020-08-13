Hulk flashes back to his family days in Maestro #1 preview

A flashback to the Hulk's golden years is on display in this preview of interior pages by Dale Keown from Marvel Comics' upcoming Maestro #1, a look at the origin story of how the Hulk became the malevolent mastermind villain of Future Imperfect.

Written by Peter David, who co-created Maestro alongside artist George Perez in the two-part Hulk: Future Imperfect, the Maestro limited series re-teams David and Keown for scenes set in the era contemporary to their Incredible Hulk run, in which Hulk had resolved his Bruce Banner and Hulk personalities as 'Professor Hulk.'

That version of the Hulk inspired Mark Ruffalo's Avengers: Endgame version of the character in which he possesses Hulk's physical prowess and Banner's intellect. In comic books, this synergy is taken to its darkest end by the Maestro, who uses his diabolical intelligence and limitless strength to destroy the Avengers and conquer Earth.

This preview of Maestro #1 shows a time when Betty Ross and Bruce Banner were married, highlighting the breakdown that apparently leads to Hulk's evolution into Maestro.

While Keown provides flashback pages, artist Germán Peralta provides the art for the core story. Maestro is planned for five issues.

"Almost 30 years after the landmark story Future Imperfect, legendary Incredible Hulk scribe Peter David returns to the far-future version of the Hulk known as Maestro - the master of what remains of the world," reads Marvel's official solicitation for Maestro #1. "With astounding art from Hulk veteran Dale Keown and up-and-comer Germán Peralta, Maestro will answer questions that have haunted Hulk fans for years - and inspire some new ones. How did the world fall and the Maestro rise? What happened to the world's heroes in between? And where is the Hulk we know and love? Find out here!"

Maestro #1 is due out August 19.