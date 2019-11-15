How to watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2019, including new trailers, winner reveals, and more

The votes have been cast, the winners have been decided, and The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are about to begin. Hundreds of game developers, publishers, and journalists from around the world are about to huddle together and celebrate the best of the industry over the last 12 months at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London, and you'll be able to watch the whole thing from the comfort of your own living room.

And trust me when I say that you'll want to watch it. We've got behind-the-scenes interviews with Cyberpunk 2077's CD Projekt Red, a Year in Games pre-show with surprise special guests, and - of course - the full reveal of winners and nominees from the only publicly voted game awards show in the industry. Here's everything you need to know about how and when you can watch The Golden Joysticks 2019.

When to watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2019

The Golden Awards takes place today, November 15, kicking off first with a live-stream pre-show event, starting at 7.15AM PT / 10.15AM ET / 3.15PM GMT, hosted by Alix Wilton Regan and featuring an exclusive ‘Making of Arise: A Simple Story’ featurette.

The pre-show also includes a hilarious ‘Year in Review’ created by Special Gun Productions, starring leading journalists and industry guests, and don't forget to stick around for exclusive tour of CD Projekt Red as it makes the finishing touches to Cyberpunk 2077, complete with new interviews from the development team.

Following that, the official awards ceremony itself begins at 8 AM PT/ 11 AM ET/ 4PM GMT, hosted by comedian Danny Wallace as the full list of winners are revealed across all 19 categories of the Golden Joysticks nominations, including the Ultimate Game of the Year. Five critics choice awards will also be revealed on the night; Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution, Breakthrough Award and the Critics Choice Award.

Where to watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2019

You can watch both The Golden Joystick Awards' pre-show and official ceremony live on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, but if you won't have access to reliable internet (or a device that can run video), we'll be covering all the biggest news and info from the show right here on GamesRadar+, so keep an eye on our homepage for the latest reveals as they're announced.

Alternatively, you can follow along on social media via GamesRadar's Twitter, and there's even an official #goldenjoysticks hashtag and Twitter account, as if you needed any more avenues for staying up to date. If you miss the show itself, don't worry! GamesRadar+'s YouTube channel will have all the biggest videos from the event uploaded onto its page, too, allowing you to catch up in your own time.

And that's it! You're all set and ready to watch the full show live as it happens. Be sure to let us know your thoughts on the final results on social media once they're announced. The year in gaming has, frankly, left us spoilt for choice, so the publicly voted trophy winners are sure to spark debate!

