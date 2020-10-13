How to Watch the Apple iPhone 12 reveal event and what to expect

The iPhone 12 is coming, and you'll be able to tune in as it debuts thanks to the virtual reveal of the latest iPhone model.

Set to be unveiled on October 13 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST / 7pm CEST, you catch the event streaming on Apple's official YouTube right here in the embed below.

There has already been a lot of rumours circulating about what we can expect to see during the event, as well as some information relating to the design and features of the iPhone 12. We don't yet know what the price of the latest iPhone will be, but it's said that the new phone will usher in some big changes such as 5G and a new chipset. Set to have four different variations with different screen sizes, rumours also suggest there will be budget versions not unlike the previous model.

Outside of the iPhone 12, the event may also debut some other Apple products. Hot on the heels of the September Apple event that gave us a look at the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad featuring the faster A12 Bionic Chip, rumours suggest we could see the official reveal of Apple AirTags, Homepod, and potentially some new Apple over-ear headphones.

The official Apple Event has the tagline of "Hi, Speed", and it'll be a little different to previous years phone unveilings since it'll take place online this year for obvious reasons. It looks set to be one showcase you don't want to miss if you want to see what the next phone in the series looks like.

Don't forget to check out our Prime Day 2020 guide for great deals on gaming tech.