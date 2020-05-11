How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online: stream the US, UK, and bonus seasons from anywhere in the world

Being able to watch RuPaul's Drag Race online is harder than it sounds. Since the first (slightly blurry) series aired in 2009, supermodel of the world RuPaul has not missed a chance to further the Drag Race brand. As well as 12 seasons of the iconic US talent show, there's also an accompanying 12 seasons of Untucked - the behind-the-scenes sister show - four seasons of Drag Race All Stars, a UK alternative, and a new celebrity drag race show as well (plus a makeup line, half a dozen albums, and a t-shirt.)

To translate, that’s hundreds of hours of lip syncs, tucking panties, and questionable Snatch Game impersonations for you to dive into when you watch RuPaul's Drag Race online. And you'll want to begin with those early seasons, if possible. The show has had a huge impact on modern pop culture and is also incredibly self referential, so watching from the start is essential to understanding all of the in-jokes and challenge themes in the later, more polished seasons. You’ll also want to watch them in order, so you don’t spoil the winners of past seasons for yourself. Okurr? One thing RuPaul hasn’t done, however, is made it easy to watch all seasons and extras in one place, wherever you are in the world.

So if you’re ready to sashay and shante into Mama Ru’s queendom, we’ve explained how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. If you don’t happen to be living in any of those countries, however, we’ve also filled you in on the wonderful way of the VPN.

Gentlemen, start your engines... and may the best woman win!

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race online - USA

US DRAG RACE:

Hulu | From $5.99 per month

Unfortunately, Hulu only has 6 seasons of Drag Race available... and out of the US streaming services, it seems to be the one that hosts the most. On the flip-side, it does have 5 seasons of Untucked and 2 seasons of All Stars to tide you over. And of course, a VPN could help you access the missing seasons on Netflix UK... UK DRAG RACE:

Direct TV | From $49.99 per month

If you’re trying to hunt down Drag Race UK from the US, DirectTV seems to be the home for the first and only season.View Deal

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race online - Canada

US & UK DRAG RACE:

Crave | $9.99 per month

Canadian streaming service Crave is currently home to all 12 seasons of Drag Race, as well as the season of Drag Race UK. It also has all 4 seasons of All Stars. Come through, Crave! Meanwhile, Netflix (from $8.99 per month) only has 11 of the 12 Drag Race seasons. Boo! However it does have one season of Untucked and one season of All Stars.View Deal

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race online - UK

UK DRAG RACE:

BBC iPlayer | Free

You can find the first (and currently, only) season of Drag Race UK in its original home on the BBC. First shown on BBC Three, this is the best way to watch from the UK.



US DRAG RACE:

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

Currently, all 12 seasons of the original US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race live on Netflix as well as season 4 of Allstars and season 11 of Untucked. Though Netflix has assured viewers that season 12 of Untucked will be added in its entirety at a later date. Netflix is also gradually releasing episodes of the shorter, ‘secret’ season, where famed Drag Queens return to make over celebrities.View Deal

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race online - Australia

US & UK DRAG RACE:

Stan | From $10 per month

Stan has almost every season of Drag Race, and all its spin offs that have been made to date. That means it's home to all 12 seasons of Drag Race US, one season of Drag Race UK, all 4 seasons of All Stars, and 11 seasons of Untucked. Awesome! We have no choice but to stan Stan.View Deal

Stream RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream RuPaul's Drag Race online (sorry, US readers), a VPN is undoubtedly your best option. It'll give you access to every season via another region's streaming service. Win! So, what exactly is a VPN? It stands for 'Virtual Private Network' and will trick your internet into thinking you're somewhere you're not. That means you can avoid region restrictions, known as 'geo-blocking'. In other words, you'll be able to watch shows that aren't normally available in your country. Once you have a VPN, we'd recommend signing up to a UK server. That way you can watch all of RuPaul's Drag Race via Netflix (which you probably have an account for anyway). In terms of which VPN to get, we'd say that ExpressVPN is the best choice in terms of value for money and ease of use. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. Although there are more than a few options, we'd point you toward ExpressVPN. There's actually an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. 2: Connect to a UK server. Because the UK version of Netflix has all of RuPaul's Drag Race (apart from the UK series, which is on BBC iPlayer), we'd suggest connecting to a UK server to access it. 3: Head over to Netflix. Once you set your location, visit Netflix, sign up as normal or log in, and start watching RuPaul's Drag Race! Easy.View Deal