How to watch Eternals online - here's where to stream the Marvel movie for less

No matter whether you missed out on seeing it in theaters last year or just want to revisit the Marvel movie, you can now watch Eternals online. To be precise, anyone with a basic Disney Plus membership can stream Eternals at no extra cost. Because it's exclusive to that streaming platform, you won't find it anywhere else unless you buy it digitally or in disc-form - basically, it's not going to show up on Netflix any time soon.

Wondering how much a subscription costs? We've got all the info on pricing in your area below, but it's not too deadly. The cheapest Disney Plus sub is $7.99 for a month in the USA, and it's a similar story everywhere else. That means you can watch Eternals online without spending too much or shelling out for a long-term contract. You can also cancel whenever you want, allowing you to stream Eternals before ditching the service ahead of your membership rolling over for a second month.

Watch Eternals in order

This movie is part of the Marvel universe, but does it fit into the timeline? As we mentioned in our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, the bulk of the movie is set after Avengers: Endgame. To be precise, Eternals follows Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but takes place before the Christmas-themed Hawkeye.

Unsure about whether the film is worth your time? Be sure to check out our Eternals review for more.

Watch Eternals online - USA

Watch Eternals - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You can now watch Eternals online via the Disney streaming service, and the cheapest way to get hold of it is via the $11.99 per-month subscription. Now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone, it's your most affordable option. However, it isn't necessarily the best value - that honor goes to the annual offer that gets you 12 months for the price of 10. It'll set you back $119.99.



Watch Eternals - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

You can now stream Eternals online, and the cheapest way of doing it would be via the standard monthly Disney Plus membership that costs £7.99. That said, the better-value option would be the annual pass (which weighs in at £79.90) that gets you 12 months for the price of 10.



Watch Eternals - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

You're now able to stream Eternals via a Disney Plus membership in Australia, and it'll set you back $11.99 per month. Want better bang for buck? We'd recommend the annual option, which costs $119.99 but gets you 12 months for the price of 10. That's a saving of around $24.



If you want to watch Eternals online where you are, you should check Disney's streaming service. The Marvel movie will almost certainly be there for anyone with a subscription, so it's worth at least checking. And if you don't have Disney Plus in your region, there's no need to panic - Disney has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



