Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2022

Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed out of 2021, and will now aim to release at some point in 2022.

You can see the announcement of the delay from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account just below. The statement comes from the official Portkey Games Label, which was founded under Warner Brothers to help breathe life into the Harry Potter games franchise under the publisher.

Previously, Hogwarts Legacy was slated to launch at some point later this year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on around the world, it's not hard to imagine how the pandemic has drastically affected game development from various publishers and developers in multiple regions.

So far, we've ultimately had very little information to go on surrounding the upcoming game from Warner Bros. and Portkey Games. The game was first revealed last year in 2020, but since then there's been virtual radio silence from publisher and developer, aside from the 2021 release window announcement.

Aside from the release date announcement, we know that Hogwarts Legacy will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and that it'll be an RPG set during the 1800s. So, well before the events of the books and novels, and you can find out more about it in our Big in 2021 feature about it here.

Additionally, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier tweeted that Hogwarts Legacy's delay out of 2021 was the first of "many, many, 2021 game delays to come." We should steel ourselves for more of the upcoming slate of games for this year to be pushed back due to complications with the ongoing pandemic.

