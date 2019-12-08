Here's when you'll be able to play Kingdom Hearts 3's upcoming DLC, Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind

Just seven short days ago , Square Enix was drip-feeding details about the upcoming DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 , Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind . Despite protests from director Tetsuya Nomura that he couldn't talk about a release date yet, however, it seems someone might have made an oopsie on the official Square Enix channel and accidentally revealed it anyway.

Though almost immediately deleted, the trailer popped up on Square Enix's YouTube channel overnight just long enough for fans to grab a copy and share the release date, which has now been confirmed as January 23, 2020, for PlayStation 4. The Xbox One rollout will be a month later on February 25, 2020.

As for the trailer itself? While those looking to avoid spoilers should probably give it a miss (and we're not just talking about the DLC here; there are spoilers for the base game, too), the teaser gives an extended peek at what's to come, as well as the reprisal of several fan-favourite Final Fantasy characters… here, take a look:

"ReMind - the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III," the video description is reported to have read (thanks, Gematsu ). "Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined."

Could the timing – not to mention the brief PlayStation 4 exclusivity period – suggest the release date will formally be released at Sony's upcoming State of Play presentation? Well, we'll just have to wait and see, eh?

Following the roll-out of Kingdom Hearts 3's critical mode , it seems there's a load of other modes on the way, too , including a photo mode, slideshow mode, fast pass mode, and, perhaps more intriguing of all, "black code". While the first three are fairly self-explanatory, the latter will reportedly let "you tweak the difficulty to extra hard including choosing how much health you have".

The Osaka, Japan office of Square Enix recently listed three new positions for its primary development division, all connected to some sort of HD Kingdom Hearts project.