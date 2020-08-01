Here's what we know so far about Tekken 7's Season Pass 4

Bandai Namco has confirmed Tekken 7's Season Pass 4 is coming. While a definitive release date was not specified, it's slated to arrive in autumn/fall 2020 – or Q3 for those of you in the southern hemisphere.

The news came out of Bandai Namco's Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable yesterday (July 31, 2020) which also came with confirmation that the new season will include a battle balance update, new moves for all characters, and "online play enhancements" for a "better online experience".

We also got a new teaser trailer, which shows how the development team is working during the coronavirus pandemic as well as offering a peek at a new ranking system called Tekken Prowess. Here, take a look (thanks, Siliconera ):

"Tekken players will overcome any obstacle to rise to new levels of strength. So raise your fist because Season 4 for Tekken 7 is on its way!" teases Bandai Namco in the video description.

"With online play enhancements, a new Tekken prowess feature, and new moves for all characters. We are taking Tekken to the next level this season, so get ready for the next battle!"

Don't forget to watch right to the end of the video, incidentally - are the final ten seconds hinting at another new roster addition, perhaps…?

Tekken 7 is out now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.