Halo Infinite is not make or break for the franchise says Phil Spencer

Halo Infinite won't be the last Halo even if it doesn't do particularly well, Phil Spencer has told fans on a recent podcast.

In an interview on the latest episode of IGN's Podcast Unlocked, Spencer has talked about the future of Halo, saying that the franchise's survival is not predicated on the success of Halo Infinite. Spencer said he believes that the franchise will remain one of, if not the key franchises for the brand and that it has a very long future. "Halo will be here 10 years from now. Is Infinite the lynchpin on whether it survives that long? Absolutely not."

When asked if he saw Halo Infinite as a make or break title for the franchise, he said he didn't think about it that way: “The game has such a rabid fanbase and such a history and lore that it’s just an IP that’s going to be with us. We don’t take that for granted, but I definitely believe in my core that that is true.”

It's important to note that the Xbox boss isn't trying to lower expectations with the comments either. During the interview, Spencer added that he has confidence in 343 to deliver on the game, and didn't want to put undue pressure on the team making it. Spencer said: "I never want to put a team in a position where they feel, this one’s got to land or who knows."

"I'm not one of these dire prediction people. I think game teams, whether it’s our teams or any team out there, they put enough pressure on themselves in delivering for customers when you’re on a franchise that’s as big as Halo with such focus on every step and every word that’s said. I trust the team. I trust the progress they’re making, and I have confidence in Halo infinite."

This should all be very exciting news for Halo fans, showing Microsoft is feeling confident not just in the upcoming Halo Infinite but the franchise's entire future. That will be built upon outside of games too, as the Halo TV show comes into view.

Elsewhere in the interview, Spencer spoke about Perfect Dark which is expected to be a massive project for the platform. Joanna Dark will join Master Chief as one of the faces of the Xbox brand and why that is important.

