Halo Infinite flight times confirmed ahead of second beta weekend

The Halo Infinite flight times for the next test have been confirmed.

In a new Halo Waypoint blog , developer 343 Industries confirmed the Halo Infinite flight times for October, after last weekend's technical multiplayer preview.

The post confirms that the second testing weekend will begin on the evening of September 30, presumably allowing players to practice against bots again until matchmaking sessions begin on October 1. There'll be six matchmaking sessions available in total. They are:

Halo Infinite Flight Times

October 1, 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST until 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/22:00 BST

October 1, 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/01:00 BST (October 2) until 21:00 PT/00:00 ET (October 2)/05:00 BST (October 2)

October 2, 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST until 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/22:00 BST

October 2, 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/01:00 BST (October 3) until 21:00 PT/00:00 ET (October 3)/05:00 BST (October 3)

October 3, 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST until 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/22:00 BST

October 3, 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/01:00 BST (October 4) until 21:00 PT/00:00 ET (October 4)/05:00 BST (October 4)

Access to the flights will end at 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST on October 4.

Invite information was sent to Insiders ahead of the last test, but 343 has confirmed that for this test, Xbox players will be able to join by downloading the test build via the Xbox Insider Hub, whether or not they're part of the program. Community director Brian Jarrad says that the team is "also working on a way" to get PC players involved in the test as well, but details on that front aren't available yet.

Here's what we thought of the Halo Infinite beta after the first test weekend.