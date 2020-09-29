Hades latest patch for Switch addresses issue with save data not loading

Hades latest patch has rolled out on Switch to address a bug reported by some players that affected save data.

Supergiant Games announced it had deployed a new patch to resolve a "rare issue reported by some players where save data was not loading properly". The patch also irons out some other minor issues and adds more improvements.

One player who was hit with the bug took to the Hades subreddi t to share that their game was crashing repeatedly when attempting to load up a save file of the game on Nintendo's console. Fortunately, it seems this particular issue didn't impact too many players tucking into the roguelike, and the latest patch should resolve it for anyone struggling to load up the game properly.

We just deployed a patch for Hades for Nintendo Switch that addresses a rare issue reported by some players where save data was not loading properly, plus several other minor fixes and improvements. Thank you very much for playing, and for your feedback and support.September 28, 2020

After leaving early access on PC and launching on Switch, Supergiant recently announced that a cross-save feature between the two platforms is still in the works and is expected to release later this year. The developer explained in a post on Twitter shortly before the game's release on Switch that the decision was made to delay the feature to avoid postponing the official launch.

"During our preparations for launch, we encountered some setbacks in the final testing of this feature," the post states. "Rather than postponing our v 1.0 launch plans until the feature is complete, we're going to introduce cross-saves in an update later this year, after Hades v1.0 launches this fall. We appreciate your understanding."

Recently Supergiant also revealed in an AMA that it will be taking a break after Hades before deciding on its next project .

