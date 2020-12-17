You can now transfer your Hades saves between PC and Switch

Hades cross-saves are officially live on Switch, allowing you to transfer saves to and from Switch and PC.

Time flies when you're dying over and over, so you might want to take the game from your PC to Switch and die some more in bed, but the last thing you want to do is start from scratch. Well, developer Supergiant Games heard your cries, as Hades just got an update on Switch that lets you access your PC saves on Switch and vice-versa. The update also gives the Switch version "various other improvements" from post-launch PC updates.

Hermes is here with some good news: Our Cross-Saves update for HADES is out now on Nintendo Switch!💾↔️☁️Please read the in-game Help & Info section for details. This update also includes various other improvements from our post-launch PC patches. #HadesGame #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UgwBRQsUOoDecember 16, 2020

Transferring your saves sounds pretty easy. Supergiant says simply to select Cross-Saves from the main menu, connect your Steam or Epic Games account, and pause and quit to upload your save data.

Of course, having the ability to play the same Hades save file on PC and Switch is a luxury you'll need to invest in by purchasing the game a second time for the other platform. But that's a small price to pay to be able to enjoy PC graphics and portability. Plus, Hades is just awesome enough to deserve it; it's so awesome that it made GamesRadar's Austin Wood embrace death.

"Most games treat death as a very clear failure state, but dying in Hades feels completely natural. It's a game that teaches you to embrace death. Dying is not only painless, but downright exciting, to the point that you'll sometimes look forward to your next death, if only to see how it changes the game's world," Austin writes.

Hades was also the winner of the coveted Critics Choice award at the Golden Joysticks 2020.