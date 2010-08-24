Gun Loco launches karaoke contest for the clinically insane

So you're good with a knife - but how well can you handle a microphone? Publisher Square Enix is giving gamers a chance to sing for fame and immortality in Gun Loco, its upcoming (and decidedly absurd) third-person shooter for the 360.

Starting September 9th, aspiring prison-planet rock stars will be able to download an MP3 and lyric sheet from Gun Loco's site, add their vocals to the mix and upload their creation for a chance to be featured in the game itself.

Odd contest? Odd game. Gun Loco is due for release in 2011. Now, get to singin%26rsquo;.

Aug 23, 2010



This is either the coolest or most disturbing game we've ever seen



We count down the twosomes that made love look good



15 wonderfully weird aberrations