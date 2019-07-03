Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online have Twitch Prime goodies for players

If you've been putting off signing up for Amazon Prime, and you like Rockstar games, now might be the time to pull out the credit card. GTA Online and Red Dead Online players who have a Prime membership can score rewards by linking their Rockstar Games Social Club accounts to Twitch.

For that small amount of electronic admin, you'll get in-game bonuses, deals, and content. GTA Online players will score $1,250,000 in in-game currency, and bonus in-game cash on all purchases of Shark Cash Cards.

Red Dead Online players will get $300 of in-game cash, plus extra gold bars when they splash out on Gold Bars Packs. You can also score a Superior Ammo Bundle which packs 30 Dynamite Arrows, 60 Incendiary Buckshot Ammo, 30 Volatile Fire Bottles and 200 Express Ammo for your Pistol, Revolver, Repeater or Rifle. Who's laughing now Mr. Cougar?

Twitch promises this is just the start of more content to come, and with Amazon Prime day looming, there's never been a better time to sign up for the service.

"We’re very excited to announce our first major content offer with Rockstar. We aspire to make Twitch Prime the best deal in gaming, and this offer is a tremendous value for our members, for some of the most popular games in the world," said Twitch's Ethan Evans.

"This will be one of our longest-running offers to date, and we think our members are going to love all the Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online content and deals coming their way."

Already got Prime Day in the diary? We're tracking all the best Amazon Prime Day game deals right here. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.