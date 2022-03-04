Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions go live with huge price bump

Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions are now live, and they're significantly more expensive than before.

According to VGC, the hefty price increase reveals prices like $40 for vehicles that once cost $5 in the previous PS4 entry, 2017's Gran Turismo Sport.

Players can now purchase in-game credit packs to purchase these cars in packs that range from $2.49 to $19.99. Here's a complete breakdown of what's available:

100,000 credits: $2.49 / £1.99

250,000 credits: $4.99 / £3.99

750,000 credits: $9.99 / £7.99

2,000,000 credits: $19.99 / £15.99

Right now, it's most economical to purchase the $19.99 package, as it's $2.49 per 100,000 credits. Cars cost anywhere from a few thousand credits to the millions for more valuable rides, but previously, Gran Turismo Sport's selection of vehicles were available for as low as $0.99 to $4.99. Now, players will need to spend a significant amount more if they want to nab some of the flashier cars.

Microtransaction prices weren't accessible during the Gran Turismo 7 review period. That means early players were unable to check how much the final prices would be for in-game credits. Credits are earned in-game by way of completing challenges and races, however, so real-world purchases aren't required, though they will speed up the collecting aspect of the game considerably.

In our Gran Turismo 7 review, we awarded the racing sim 4.5 stars. praising it for its high-quality motion and driving physics and massive load of single-player challenges to complete.

Most recently, it appears the game has been pulled from sale in Russia, though Sony hasn't made an official announcement about the move.

