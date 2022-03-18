Gorr the God Butcher - the comic book history of Christian Bale's Thor - Love and Thunder villain

In early 2020, the casting of Christian Bale in Thor: Love & Thunder, the fourth entry of the Thor movie franchise, signaled to fans that the veteran superhero movie actor would take on a key role in the film, with speculation for his role including everyone from legendary Thor ally Beta Ray Bill (whose hammer Stormbreaker is already in the MCU), to Thor's own brother Balder the Brave.

Despite fan excitement and speculation that Bale would play a hero alongside Thor, Marvel Studios had other plans (as they often do).

Though it turns out fans were right to assume he would be playing a well-regarded character from the beginning of a critically-acclaimed run, the popular guess of Beta-Ray Bill originated about thirty years too early, as Bale actually signed on to play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If you haven’t read a Thor comic in the last decade, you might have let out a "Who!?" that would make Korath the Pursuer proud.

But as cosmic scholars of Asgardian lore and beyond, we here at Newsarama have everything you need to know about the villainous Gorr - who more than lives up to his nickname the 'God Butcher' - including his origins, his powers, and even his surprising connection to Spider-Man's arch-enemy, Venom.

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gorr the God Butcher was created in 2012 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in the opening arc of their Thor: God of Thunder title. Born over 3000 years ago on a planet with no name, Gorr's early existence was one of pain and hardship.

The weather conditions of Gorr's planet made his people nomadic, moving from place to place to find shelter and forage for whatever food they could find. The sun beat down on them day after day while they fought off starvation, exhaustion, dehydration, and the fauna that constantly threatened their existence. They trusted their gods to provide - but they rarely (if ever) did.

Though Gorr's mother and father died when he was young, he maintained the way of life that they had taught him, growing older and raising a family of his own. But the harsh environment made it hard for the children to survive and an earthquake took the life of his pregnant partner, Arra, and the subsequent death of his last remaining son, Agar, would push Gorr to his breaking point, wishing for a world without gods because gods had never provided him with anything - they had only taken it away.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The rest of his tribe cast out the now heretic Gorr. But while wandering the desert in exile, Gorr's prayers seemed to be answered. Two apparently divine beings crashed down upon Gorr's homeworld - suddenly seeming to prove to Gorr that gods did indeed exist after all.

One armored in black, the other in gold, the pair seemed to have fallen from the sky while locked in combat. Facing defeat, the one clad in gold reached toward Gorr, asking for help. But Gorr refused, with his anger toward the gods attracting the power of the black-clad being's weapon, a mighty sword of amorphous black energy (more on this sword later - it's kinda important).

Bonding to Gorr, the mysterious black blade allowed Gorr himself to strike the deathblow on the god in gold, and finally gave him the all-powerful means to exact his bloodthirsty revenge on every single divine being in the Marvel Universe - including, eventually, the mighty Thor.

Gorr the God Butcher in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

After killing incalculable numbers of gods from across the cosmos, Gorr's thirst for vengeance eventually leads him to Earth in the distant past, where he continues his quest to murder every god in existence by taking down various gods from several Earthly pantheons - finally attracting the attention of Thor himself as well as the thunder god's human Viking companions.

Thor and Gorr clash, with Gorr taking Thor hostage and torturing him for weeks. In the end, however, Thor's companions rescue him, with Thor using the Asgardian ax Jarnbjorn (itself known as the Wrecker of Worlds) to sever Gorr's arm in the process of his escape - leading to Gorr's amorphous black sword to bond even more fully with him and take the place of his arm.

Realizing he needed much more strength to take down the gods of Earth, whose power significantly outclasses those of his previous victims, Gorr heads to a place known as Chronux, the Palace of Infinity, from which he can traverse across all of time and space.

Traversing the timestream, Gorr assembles the pieces of what he calls a 'Godbomb' with the power to wipe out all divine beings in an instant.

Kidnapping a being known as Shadrach, the god of bombs, Gorr takes the Godbomb components and his captive to the far future, where a much older incarnation of his ancient enemy Thor rules over a ruined and dying Asgard.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As Gorr uses up the Asgardians of this era as a resource for his black blade, the weapon grows ever stronger, allowing him to take down three different versions of Thor - the young god he once faced, the mainstream Avenger Thor, and Old King Thor, the aging leader of the future world where Gorr built his bomb.

Gorr is even able to magically revive his dead wife and son Arra and Agar. But in this act of creation, even as Gorr reaches the pinnacle of his power, the magically created facsimiles of his family actually turn on him, taking Gorr's own fundamentalist hatred of the gods to a new level by branding Gorr a god due to his newfound power.

In anger, Gorr strikes down Arra, leading Agar to flee and seek out the mainstream Thor, who finally faces Gorr down and defeats him by absorbing the entirety of the Godbomb's explosion through the power of dual-wielding both his own Mjolnir, and the Mjolnir of the future - and thus is Gorr destroyed, and his dire weapon seemingly lost.

In his last moments, Gorr vocalizes something that strikes true to Thor's heart on some level, telling him "All you've brought this universe is misery. Gods didn't create mankind, but someday, if they're not stopped... they will end it. Mark my words."

This would set Thor on the path to becoming unworthy of wielding Mjolnir, eventually allowing Jane Foster to take it up and become Thor - just as she'll do in Thor: Love and Thunder - in his place

All-Black the Necrosword

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

At the same time, however, it turns out Gorr was not gone forever, with his essence residing in the weapon he once wielded. And speaking of the sword itself, following Gorr's apparent death, it's revealed that the blade has a name, and a dark origin with ties to a totally different Marvel mythos.

As it turns out, the blade is actually 'All-Black the Necrosword,' a powerful divine weapon created and originally wielded by none other than the evil being known as Knull, the god of the Klyntar - AKA the alien symbiote race to which Venom belongs, meaning that one of Thor's ultimate enemies is in fact directly tied to the world of Spider-Man and Venom.

As for the returning Gorr, the tale of his defeat is told in Jason Aaron's departure from the Thor franchise, King Thor, in which Loki bonds with the Necrosword in the far-future, facing off with Old King Thor in a final showdown for the ages.

Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

With that much mythos and history behind him, it's unlikely Marvel Studios will try to tell the entire Gorr saga through Christian Bale's Thor: Love and Thunder portrayal, but his inclusion as the story's apparent main villain directly sets the stage for Jane Foster to pick up Mjolnir - maybe because Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson himself becomes unworthy as in comics, or perhaps even worse, if Gorr lives up to his nickname early on and slays Thor.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

We'll likely get to see Gorr tear some MCU gods apart, as actor Russell Crowe is reportedly playing Zeus of the Olympian gods, himself perhaps an impending victim of the God Butcher.

And then of course there's the little matter of Gorr's weapon All-Black the Necrosword and its connection to Venom, who has his own movie franchise in the alt-reality of the Sony movie universe - though he did briefly crossover in Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving a bit of his symbiote behind.

Could that somehow factor into what comes next for Thor, and his fight with Gorr the God Butcher? These questions will be answered when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in July.

The saga of Gorr the God Butcher ranks among the best Thor stories of all time.