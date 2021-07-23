Google Doodle Champion Island Games is an free-to-play RPG celebrating the Tokyo Olympics

An impressively fully-featured new Google Doodle game has gone live to celebrate the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

Just below, you can see the new trailer for Doodle Champion Island Games. Right now, anyone can play this new game in their browser to celebrate the beginning of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were obviously delayed out of Summer 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, rather than being a simple browser game, as you might be used to from past Google Doodle games, this is a fully-fledged RPG. The premise of the game itself has feline athlete Lucky adventuring around an in-game world, taking on legendary opponents in seven sporting mini-games.

The overall objective of the Doodle Champion Island Games is to beat all seven Olympic Champions and collect seven sacred scrolls. This game will actually be available to play over the coming weeks, according to Google, so you'll have plenty of time to delve into the various mini-games themselves and experience all that this new RPG has to offer.

Just below, if you're interested, you can check out a full behind-the-scenes video on the Doodle Champion Island Games. The development team behind the game itself takes viewers through the creation process of the new Google Doodle game, which is actually the largest Google Doodle project to ever be made.

In fact, this isn't the only video games-based tribute to the Tokyo Olympics. If you missed the opening ceremony of the games earlier today, it featured national teams from various nations around the world walking out to the music from video games that were created in Japan.

For example, we heard the victory theme from Final Fantasy 7, music from the Monster Hunter series, and other big scores accompanying the teams walking out earlier today. With these brilliant scores accompanying the athletes walking out in front of the watching world, Japan is certainly paying homage to its video game roots on the world stage.

