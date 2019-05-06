Popular

God of War's David Jaffe is making a horror game that's "attempting something new with in-game storytelling"

Witches, old gods, coma patients and possession

David Jaffe made his name with games like God of War, Twisted Metal and Calling All Cars, but now he's revealed he's working on a single player horror game. Don't expect to see it anytime soon though.

Earlier last month he shared an image of what looked like a script, and it definitely reads like a horror game. There are references to resurrecting old gods, a witches coven, a mental hospital full of coma patients and possession. 

Jaffe is an enthusiastic tweeter and has recently shared his excitement about virtual reality and PSVR - calling Oculus Quest "sublime" and stating "PSVR still rules the roost w/the very best software around" -  but he hasn't confirmed what platform he has in mind for the new project. 

The developer was the game director on the original God of War and God of War 2 (but wasn't involved in the recent reboot) and designed Twisted Metal in 1995 and the remake in 2012. Jaffe's last project was with his indie studio The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency. 2017's PS4 exclusive Drawn to Death sadly failed to repeat the success of his earlier games, and the studio closed in February 2018. 

