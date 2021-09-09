God of War Ragnarok trailer confirms the game's name and showcases new characters

God of War Ragnarok finally has a brand new trailer showcasing new and returning characters alike.

The brand new release date for Sony Santa Monica's hotly anticipated sequel was first announced earlier today at the PlayStation 2021 showcase. In the God of War Ragnarok trailer seen just below, there's a lot to unpack, including the return of Freya, the talking head, Kratos, and Atreus wanting to explore the goings on around Ragnarok itself.

This is finally the first concrete information we've heard surrounding God of War Ragnarok since it was first unveiled last year in 2020. You might recall that a very brief teaser trailer unveiled the "Ragnarok" subhead, while ominous string orchestral music thundered on in the background.

Of course, even back then we knew God of War Ragnarok would be coming to both PS4 and PS5. Just like Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation appeared to slightly renege on their pledge of believing in strict console generations, and revealed that both sequels from Sony Santa Monica and Guerrilla Games would be available on both last-gen and current-gen Sony consoles.

When God of War Ragnarok finally arrives next year, there won't be a free upgrade available for last-gen players looking to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. As Sony just recently announced earlier this month, the publisher will now impose a standard $10 upgrade fee across all cross-gen first-party PlayStation games going forward. After criticism that Sony backpedalled on their pledge of a free new-gen upgrade for Horizon Forbidden West, the publisher swiftly announced the change, and outlined the flat fee going forward.

For a full list of all the other games lined up for Sony's new-gen console, you can check out our complete upcoming PS5 games guide for more.