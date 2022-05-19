God of War: Ragnarok reveals accessibility features similar to The Last of Us 2's

The accessibility features for God of War: Ragnarok have been revealed, with some being brand new and others returning from God of War (2018) on PC.

Shared in both an official PlayStation blog post - as well as in a condensed Twitter thread by developer Santa Monica Studio - we can now see what kind of accessibility features the upcoming sequel will have, from custom subtitle styles, to controller remapping, high contract mode, and more.

God of War Ragnarök Accessibility Features - Highlight Thread 🧵SUBTITLES AND CAPTIONS ❄️ Subtitle and Caption Size: Increased minimum text size and added scaling up to XL size.[1/16] pic.twitter.com/85z1QxAZb5May 19, 2022 See more

Starting from the top, God of War: Ragnarok will contain a number of subtitle and caption settings including the option to increase the text size, adjust the colours of the text - including the name, subtitle body, and captions individually - and turn on/off captions and names of who’s speaking in the scene.

The game will also allow for controller remapping, which has been rebuilt for the sequel. According to the blog post, there will be a wide range of preset layouts in the game, as well as custom controller remapping support. This means individual buttons can be swapped and alternate configurations from a preset list can also be chosen.

Another visual aid to be toggled on in God of War: Ragnarok’s settings is high contrast mode. Similar to the one found in The Last of Us 2 ’s accessibility settings, God of War players will be able to apply colour to in-game objects like targets, enemies, and characters. When activated, this will apply a color layer to the object in the game and make them more visible against the background.

As for what God of War PC features are making their way back into the game, Ragnarok will also give players the option of Auto Sprint, Persistent Dot, Aim Style, and Block Style. Not to mention several other new ones including Traversal Assistance, Assistance +, Audio Cues, and even more to be revealed at a later date.

Speaking of dates, it's worth noting that this God of War: Ragnarok blog post refrains from mentioning the previously given 2022 release window. Considering so many games - including Bethesda’s Starfield and Square Enix’s Forespoken - have both been hit with delays recently, this might be an early hint that Ragnarok could end up victim to the same fate.