Ghost Rider turns 2022 into 'A Year of Vengeance' to mark 50 years in the Marvel Universe

Ghost Rider ("motorcycle hero, sneakin' around in a blue jumpsuit!!") is riding his way into a special anniversary celebration in 2022 in what Marvel is calling 'A Year of Vengeance,' marking 50 years since his 1972 introduction in Marvel Spotlight #5, which will apparently kick-off with the announcement of a new ongoing title.

Created by Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog, the original Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, has since spun off into an entire mythos encompassing numerous incarnations of the so-called 'Spirit of Vengeance' from throughout the past and future of the Marvel Universe.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's simple teaser (seen above) doesn't reveal much of what the publisher has planned for the milestone, nor does it state exactly when in 2022 the Ghost Rider 50th anniversary celebration will begin on the page.

However the text surrounding the teaser does promise more news related to the anniversary and new Ghost Rider title coming "later this week."

The Ghost Riders included in the image are:

Johnny Blaze, the original and current Ghost Rider

Danny Ketch in his own Ghost Rider form despite most recently appearing as the Death Rider

Kushala, the Spirit Rider, who is the star of her own recent title

the cowboy Ghost Rider known as the Phantom Rider

the Ghost Rider of the 30th Century

the Ghost Rider of the year 2099

Robbie Reyes, another current Ghost Rider and member of the Avengers

Alejandra Jones, a former Ghost Rider who seemingly died in the story King in Black

the first Ghost Rider, who rides a demonically empowered woolly mammoth as part of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers

Cosmic Ghost Rider, a future version of Frank Castle twisted into a bizarre Spirit of Vengeance

the 19th century US Civil War-era Ghost Rider known only as Caleb

Vengeance, a Ghost Rider-adjacent vigilante who got his powers by selling his soul to Mephisto

