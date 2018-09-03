Get ready for losing Cayde-6 by watching the first mission from Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Forsaken is finally here, so it's time to start mentally preparing for how it's going to feel watching Cayde-6 get killed. Bungie actually confirmed that Cayde-6 was 100% absolutely, definitely dead back at E3 2018 in June, very much proving that this time around the studio is aiming for a darker, grittier storyline, and really means business.

Well, it turns out killing off one of your main characters, particularly one that provides some much needed comic relief in an time of great peril, is a brave move, and it makes the opening story mission of Destiny 2: Forsaken very weighty indeed

Having played through it, and watched all the cinematic story trailers beforehand, the opening mission does a fantastic job at setting up the plot for the game, imbuing you with enough rage for avenging Cayde that you'll need to carry you through the entire game. Uldren and the Barons are formidable foes and, trust me, when you see what happens to Cayde, you'll be right on their trail ready to take them down.

According to Bungie the Forsaken story will take at least 20 hours to complete, and that's not included all that glorious multiplayer content, new Triumphs, adventures, strikes and more. Plus, the Last Wish Raid will drop on September 14 to give you even more reasons to sign up to Forsaken.

The Destiny 2: Forsaken entry price starts at $39.99/£39.99 and requires the original Destiny 2 base game to play, but if you haven't already got it you can download it for free as part of PS Plus now on PS4, or buy the Legendary Edition for $69.99/£59.99 and get all that lovely Destiny 2 content in one huge bundle.

Destiny 2: Forsaken will go live September 4 after the Destiny 2 server maintanence, which starts at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm BST and ends three hours later, so prepare your trigger fingers for chasing down Cayde's killers.