Get a sweet Dell Ultrasharp, ultra curvy monitor for just $500

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming monitor but you don't have Elon Musk money, fear not. You can grab this Dell Ultrasharp 34-inch 3440x1440 IPS monitor for just $500 today.

Head over to Newegg now and use the discount code EMCPRPX49 to get the price down to $550, then make the most of Newegg's rebate offer to score back another $50. Boom, you just scored serious money off a sweet screen and probably qualified for the next series of Extreme Couponers.

If numbers do it for you, here are some more. This a 21:9 ultra-wide curvy beast promises cinematic WQHD resolution and boasts dual 9 watt (18W total) integrated speakers, a 300 nits brightness rating, 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,000:1 typical), and 5ms response time.

What better way to immerse yourself in medieval Bohemia in Kingdom Come: Deliverance than with a massive glowing screen of pixels?

