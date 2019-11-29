Get a Google Home Mini for under $20 with this powerful Dell deal

Want to make your normal home smarter, or your smart home a better listener? Either way, this 60 percent discount will get you there for way less. If you're interested, you can grab a Google Home Mini smart speaker for $19 at Dell , a saving of $30 off its standard price of $49. That link will take you to the nice, neutral Chalk version, but you can take your pick of four unique colorways for the same price if you prefer something in a different shade.

Though it's much more diminutive than the standard Google Home speaker, it still packs in all the features you need: support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a physical mute switch for privacy assurance, and deep integration with the Google Assistant. That third point is the core of Google Home Mini, allowing it to integrate with countless aspects of your digital life. It can do Google searches for you, of course, but it can also play you the news and a weather forecast in the morning, or remind you of when you have a meeting coming up, or simply play your Spotify playlists.

At less than $20 per Mini, it's pretty easy to justify getting several so you're never out of range of your digital assistant while you're at home. Unless you really want to be out of range, but again, that's what the mute switch is for.

