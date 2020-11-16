Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok are planning a Three Jokers sequel

Hot on the heels of the finale of DC's Batman: Three Jokers limited series, writer Geoff Johns says there's talk of a sequel.

"[Jason Fabok] and I do have a story that we want to tell that springs off one of the many epilogues within it and we can't really talk much more about that right now, though," Johns tells CBR.

Batman: Three Jokers picks up after the two's 2015-2016 Justice League run where Batman discovers that there's more than one Joker in the world. In this 2020 limited series, the Dark Knight (along with Batgirl and the Red Hood) investigate this mystery and discovers there are three jokers - 'The Criminal,' 'The Clown,' and 'The Comedian' - but by the three-issue series' end they realize there's much more than just three.

The series dealt with PTSD, and the trauma caused by Joker to Batgirl and Red Hood, with the Joker himself attempting to use Batman's own seminal traumatic moment - the murder of his parents by the two-bit criminal Joe Chill - as a weapon against him.

Johns didn't reveal any potential details of the sequel – even whether it would involve the Joker at all.

"If this book is well received and people really like it then there are stories that can be told that flow out of this," Fabok told Newsarama in August. "We'll have to see, but really we just tried to make this the best 144 pages of comic books that we possibly could within the time that we had. And just to tell a really fun, engaging, and emotional story. I hope that it hits the audience that we want it to hit."

Johns recently completed the third volume to his other Batman series, Batman: Earth One, with DC expected to release it sometime in 2021.

