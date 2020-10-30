Genshin Impact update 1.1 will add 4 characters, a city Reputation system, and the first seasonal event

Genshin Impact update 1.1 will arrive on November 11, and as developer MiHoYo revealed today, it will introduce several characters, new reward systems, and a seasonal event.

Update 1.1 will add several new story quests and conclude the game's Liyue arc, and many new story characters will also be added to the game's Wish pool for you to collect. Childe, AKA Tartaglia, is a five-star hydro archer who can swap between ranged and melee combat modes, with his bow essentially turning into blades. The other new five-star, Zhongli, is a geo spear user "who deals immense area of effect damage, possesses strong defensive abilities, and has the power to petrify his enemies," MiHoYo says. These two will be joined by four-star pyro claymore user Xinyan and four-star cryo bow user Diona.

The headlining feature in update 1.1 is the city reputation system which will unlock at Adventure Rank 25. By completing tasks and quests tied to Mondstadt and Liyue, players can "unlock bountiful rewards and brand-new, region-exclusive items." Rewards include city-exclusive quality of life bonuses, recipes, namecards, and wind gliders. These will be joined by other items including a portable stove, a treasure compass that helps you locate chests, Oculus resonance stones that reveal Genshin Impact Anemoculus and Geoculus locations, as well as a custom teleport beacon that players can place anywhere on the map.

Genshin Impact's first two-week event is also part of update 1.1. The Unreconciled Stars event will challenge players to "accomplish a series of new quests, take part in a range of new co-op challenges, and earn rich rewards including the four-star character Fischl." Fischl has become one of the most popular four-star heroes in the game, and she's definitely on the stronger side, so she's a solid pick for a freebie. MiHoYo says still more content is planned for update 1.1, but that's all we know for now.