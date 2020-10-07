Genshin Impact isn't coming to Xbox any time soon, despite "plans" in the works for next-gen

Genshin Impact's next-gen plans don't include Xbox Series X, at least for now.

In an interview with IGN Japan (via IGN), a MiHoYo spokesperson detailed how Genshin Impact in its current state is just the beginning of the game's post-launch content roadmap. "We will continue developing even more content and gameplay while also releasing updates and optimizations. So, the product that goes online isn't the 'final version', but rather the 'first step'."

Those upgrades will expand the world of Genshin Impact by adding new characters to the current 20-count roster, as well as new missions specific to characters, a third city in addition to Mondstadt and Liyue, and new side quests.

Also in the works at MiHoYo are plans to bring Genshin Impact to "next-gen consoles," presumably including PS5. "We are also in discussion over future visual improvements as well," the spokesman added. Though sadly, it sounds like Genshin Impact isn't making its way to Xbox One or Xbox Series X any time soon. "We currently don't have any plans for an Xbox version of the game," the spokesperson confirmed plainly.

It's a shame because Genshin Impact brings incredible value to the table for a free game. GamesRadar's Austin Wood recently wrote about Genshin Impact's "gorgeous world and fun combat," dubbing the free-to-play JRPG a worthwhile "anime Breath of the Wild" with some "cool ideas that set it apart."

Genshin Impact is currently available on PS4, PC, and Android and iOS mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch port has been confirmed for release at an undisclosed date.

If you're jumping in for the first time, you'd do well to check out our list of essential Genshin Impact tips.