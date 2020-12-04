Genshin Impact Gliding Challenge Event Guide

Hughes the gliding fanatic has decided that it’s time to test your skills with a wind glider in the Genshin Impact Gliding Challenge Event. This adventurous Genshin Impact NPC has found a bunch of gliding courses all around Teyvat, and it’s up to you to try them out. Naturally, they will require some serious maneuvering and excellent timing to complete.

If you manage to reach the finish line in time, the Gliding Challenge Event will reward you with useful items and in-game currencies such as Primogems. There are seven challenges in total. Here is how you unlock and complete them all.

How to participate in the event

You can participate in the Gliding Challenge between December 4 and December 14, as long as you have an Adventure Rank of 20 or higher. Every day for the duration of seven days, a new gliding course will unlock. You don’t have to play them right away though; just make sure you complete them all before the event ends if you don’t want to miss any rewards.

You can find the challenges by opening your Event menu in the game. Click on ‘Gliding Challenge’ and then on ‘quest details’. You can now see the challenge menu. Click ‘Go to challenge’ to open up the map and find the starting location. This spot is marked by an icon in the shape of a bird.

Rules and rewards

Every challenge consists of a wind tunnel course (the sparkling white Anemo rings) which you need to complete before the time runs out. The timer starts as soon as you activate the challenge through the red mechanism, so it’s best to jump and glide without delay. Gliding through the rings will give you a speed boost, but missing a few is not a problem as long as you stay within the time limit and avoid landing on the ground.

Although your priority is to complete the course in time, you will also get a score. This score will be determined by the time it takes you to complete the gliding course and the number of insignias you manage to collect. The insignias look like big coins; they are easy enough to spot, but they can also easily be missed.

Your score will determine what medal you get; bronze, silver or gold. Of course, the higher the medal, the better your reward. The rewards consist of Mora, Primogems, Talent Level-Up Material, Character EXP Material and Weapon Enhancement Material. There’s also an Event Battle Pass mission, which can be completed by winning a gold medal in the first gliding challenge.

Using the special gliding skills

There are two event-only gliding skills you can use while taking on a challenge: Sprint and Ascend. The Ascend button will make your character fly upwards. This is very useful if you’ve missed too many Anemo rings and you’re in danger of hitting the ground. Be careful though; using Ascend can easily boost you too high. If that happens, you can always lose height by closing your glider, dropping a bit, and opening your glider again. If you manage to stay on track the entire course, there is no need to use Ascend.

Keep an eye on the Sprint ability in the lower right corner of your screen; once it’s full, you can use it to boost your character forward. The Sprint ability can be charged by collecting small blue particles during the challenge. There will be plenty of them in the middle of the wind tunnel course. You can stack up to two full Sprint charges.

Obstacles

Some of the gliding challenges will require you to avoid certain obstacles. The Wind Breakers, for example, are orange rings that do not allow wind to pass. Gliding through them will make you lose your speed, so try to fly around!

You may also encounter Dusty Balloons, which will smear your screen with mud if you hit them, or Explosive Balloons, which will blow you off track upon collision.

A few more Genshin Impact Gliding Challenge tips

Don’t worry about timing, insignias and rewards on your first attempt. You can try again as often as you like, and you have a much better chance to get a high score once you know the course.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to do everything perfectly to get a gold medal. Missing several Anemo rings, turning back to grab an insignia and then finishing can still result in a high score.

You don’t need to give up immediately after hitting the ground. There is no penalty as long as you start gliding again within a few seconds.

You don’t have to hit all the particles to charge your Sprint ability, and you don’t get points for collecting them. Focus on getting the insignias instead.

Save the Sprint ability for straight lines!

Gliding Challenges Guide

Challenge 1: Birds in the Breeze.

The first gliding challenge can be found southeast of Luhua Pool. Travel in that direction from the nearest Statue of the Seven, and you will easily spot Hughes and the starting mechanism near the edge of a cliff. The course will appear on your right hand; leading down through the nearby tunnel under the cliff.

Once you start the challenge, don’t open your glider right away; you will be too high for the first ring. Run towards the lower cliff edge first. But most importantly; save up the Sprint ability for the last part of the track. You will be flying over water in a relatively straight line, and you can’t make it without a boost.