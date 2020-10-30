Gears Pop Servers to shut down in 2021

The servers for the mobile real-time strategy game, Gears Pop, will be shutting down in April 2021.

The RTS game, which was developed by Fall Guys developer Mediatonic, launched on August 22, 2019 and has been out for over a year. Sadly, due to its date to shut down, that means it won’t celebrate its second birthday.

In an official Gears blog post , it said, “Thank you Gears! Together we have taken on countless waves of Horde and vanquished foes on the Versus battlefield but sadly Gears Pop is closing on April 26, 2021. Until that time, we’re bringing back some of our most popular events, increasing Bounty rewards, and upping the drop rates for Legendary Pins. Effective immediately, in-app purchasing has also been disabled. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

In the post it also explained the multiple reasons behind the game’s closure. “There are a number of things that go into maintaining a game beyond keeping servers active. Addressing issues, developing content, and providing support are critical in keeping a game running. Unfortunately, this is no longer feasible.”

For those of you who play Gears Pop you’ll still be able to play, level up and use remaining crystals in-game until the servers shut down on April 26, 2021. Regarding any in-app purchases that were made, refunds will be issued automatically for purchases made within the last 90 days, effective October 28, 2020. Once initiated, refunds may take a few weeks to be processed.