Gears 5 adds a bunch of LGBTQ+ banners to its multiplayer mode

Gears 5 is taking a giant-booted step towards inclusivity with the addition of 19 pride banners to its multiplayer mode. If you've earned a commendation after a multiplayer match, your banner will be displayed behind your character, so if you're a fan of Sea of Thieves or want to proudly state your identity, you'll have plenty of options. Twitter user @ashiinu first pointed out the colorful addition on Twitter early September 5.

Seems like The Coalition is working hard to make the fifth installment in the main Gears franchise more inclusive and welcoming to people who don't identify as rectangle-shaped muscle men with gravelly voices and a penchant for skull caps. That's probably why the game focuses on a female character (Kait Diaz) for the first time ever.

With that in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that there will be 19 pride flags available as multiplayer banners, including (but not limited to), intersex, bisexual, polysexual, and nonbinary. They're listed simply as numbered "pride banners" and are not trapped behind a paywall, but can be crafted for free in-game (another smart move by The Coalition).

Gears 5 is dropping for PC and Xbox One on September 10, but is available for download as soon as tomorrow, September 6, for Xbox Live Game Pass Ultimate members. Dropping alongside the inclusive pride flags will be a brand new co-op multiplayer mode called Escape, a revamped Horde mode, and levels that are exponentially larger than they've ever been before .