GamesRadar's Trailer Trash Theatre - Episode 3

Nobody likes a bad videogame trailer. Hey, we sure don't. But why scowl at them when you can laugh at them? At GamesRadar Trailer Trash Theatre, that's just what we do, and we invite you to laugh along with us. We bring you the worst videogame trailers of the week, but make them just a little bit more watchable.

This week, we decided to throw in one of the very first trailers for the first Halo game in honor of Bungie Day (July 7). We've also got trailers for 101 Shark Pets - a new DSiWare game that came out earlier this week - and, wait for it, Caesary! Not sure what that even is? Well, you'll have to check out the video below. And brace yourselves for the special treat at the end of the video (no, it's not Chris Antista's bare ass).

Click play - your hosts Chris Antista and I bring along Brett Elston one more time for Episode 3 of GamesRadar's Trailer Trash Theatre.

To see these trailers in their original format, check out the links below:

101 Shark Pets - Official Trailer

Halo - Preview

Caesary - IncrediTrailer!

Join us next Thursday for Episode 4!

Jul 8, 2010



Your weekly dose of terrible videogame trailers... VIDEOIZED!



