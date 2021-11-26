All Forza Horizon 5 Reasonably Priced Cars for The Real Deal

If you need a Forza Horizon 5 reasonably priced car for ‘The Real Deal’ Championship, we’ve got all the information you need to enter and get that podium finish. The Real Deal Championship is a seasonal championship which means it’s only around for one week during the winter dry season. Winning the championship in the requisite reasonably priced C Class car will get you a Pagani Huayra BC worth 2.7 million Credits! The car you’ll need for this championship will only be worth a fraction of that, however – about one hundredth in fact. Here’s what you need to know about reasonably priced cars for The Real Deal championship.

What is a Forza Horizon 5 reasonably priced car?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you’re looking to complete the Series 1 winter dry season championship called The Real Deal, you’ll notice that you must compete in a C Class car – that’s a rating from 501 to 600 – and it must be reasonably priced which, in this instance, means it is worth 25,000 CR or less.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You need to use an eligible car to compete in The Real Deal seasonal championship. In Forza Horizon 5 seasonal championships, you compete in multiple races and score points based on your position in each one. Scoring the most points at the end will win you the championship and get you the free reward. However, these are limited-time events that only last for an in-game season which is a week in real time. That means you won’t be able to complete The Real Deal championship and get the free Pagani Huayra if you haven’t completed it by the time spring rolls around on December 2. You can check all the available seasonal championships and their restrictions on the tab Festival Playlist page for the current season.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

When you begin the championship and choose your car for the first race, you’ll be given the option to choose a car you own, so this is good opportunity to see if you’ve got something eligible. If not, you can buy a recommended car too. Since every car 20,000 – 25,000 CR, you should easily be able to afford one. We’d also recommend modifying it to bring it up to the maximum C Class rating of 600, which won’t add too much more to the initial cost of the car.

All Forza Horizon 5 reasonably priced C Class cars

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

We don’t have any car recommendations to give out since a lot of these cars perform fairly similarly. When it comes to tuning and maxing out your car for C Class, which we highly recommend, we think the Auto Upgrade option and maybe a few changes of your own are all that’s needed. We completed the championship in a Volvo 850 R modified with an AWD drivetrain and a few upgraded parts. Here are all the eligible cars you could use, some of which you may already have in your garage: