Forza Horizon 5 PC specs revealed and they're not too demanding

The Forza Horizon 5 system requirements have been confirmed for those players looking to enjoy the upcoming racing game on PC.

Following Forza Horizon 5's reveal at the Microsoft and Bethesda Games Showcase, the PC requirements you are going to need have been outlined for those planning to pick up the impressive looking driving game. The minimum requirements are live on Steam and show that you will be able to run the game on a fairly modest PC.

For starters, you will need 80GB of available space on your hard drive and 8GB of RAM, which is not astronomical by today's standards. On the processor side, Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz will be usable hardware. That is around an AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or so if you are on an AMD set up.

On the GPU side of things, it doesn't get that wild either. You will only need an Nvidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x to run the game at minimum specs. That is not asking too much particularly with a middle to high-end computer.

Here is a complete breakdown of the minimum requirements for the game:

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage space: 80 GB available space

Now, this would be the game running at the bare minimum, but it is encouraging that even a pretty outdated rig could still manage to run it at all.

That being said, expect the recommended specs of the game to be pretty high. By everything we saw revealed, this looks like it could become one of the prettiest and technically impressive out there. If you are running a monstrous rig complete with an Nvidia 3080 TI and a top of the range CPU, Forza Horizon 5 will likely find a way to make use of as much of that power as possible.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on November 9, 2021. This time around Playground games is taking us on a trip around Mexico where you will be able to drive over "living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano."

