Fortnite's Kratos comes back to God of War thanks to this mod

You can now play God of War using Kratos from Fortnite.

Fortnite added Kratos to its battle royale bonanza back in 2020, and now he's come full circle thanks to a PC mod that puts the Fortnite version of Kratos into 2018's God of War.

The technical wizardry that lets you swap regular Kratos for his Fortnite counterpart comes courtesy of God of War mod creator Omega Fantasy. A video posted on their YouTube channel shows the familiar God of War star replaced with the infamous Fortnite Kratos skin in the game's epic battle against Baldur. And the result is pretty impressive; we think you'll agree.

Fortnite Kratos has gained notoriety since his release, thanks to the considerably different tone of Epic Games' battle royale compared to the God of War series. Although on the surface, Fortnite Kratos appears just like the original, the emotes available in Fortnite allow for moves that are quite out of character for the usually stern and brooding warrior. Something tells us jaunty dancing probably isn't the vision David Jaffe had when he initially created the character.

It's led to creation of many memes, including one that sees Fortnite Kratos comically busting some moves during one of the God of War's most emotionally tense moments.

According to leaks, Assassin's Creed's Ezio could be sneaking into Fortnite in the near future.

God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for release later this year and will be bigger in every sense of the word. Here's everything we know so far about the next instalment in the Norse-inspired series.