Fortnite season 7 is here, this is what you need to know

Fortnite season 7 is here, and don't let the chilly map refresh fool you: it's a very warm and welcoming time to start playing. Or keep playing, if you've already put in a few (hundred) battle royale matches. On top of the wintry new biome which has taken over roughly a quarter of the map, Fortnite season 7 has introduced players to the joy of true aerial combat with the new X-4 Stormwing Plane, featuring surprisingly good maneuverability and seats for you and up to four of your friends. There are also a bunch of new customization options in the form of weapon and vehicle wraps. That's not to mention the usual assortment of new skins in the latest Battle Pass, which this time features multiple upgradeable skins for you to level up and customize as you play.

When did Fortnite season 7 start?

Fortnite season 7 began on Thursday, December 6. Every Fortnite season runs for 10 weeks, so expect this latest one to end in late February.

How much does the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass cost?

The Fortnite Season 7 battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks. Though you can earn V-Bucks just by playing, it will take you a whole lot longer than buying the smallest V-Bucks bundle, which costs $9.99 / £7.99.

Interestingly, ever since the launch of season 5, Epic has changed the way it does the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges, which makes not buying a battle pass a slightly more attractive proposition (although of course we're all going to get one, right?). Weekly challenges are split into two sections, free and Battle Pass. The first three challenges of each week are free, but the other four will only be available if you own the Battle Pass. However, the weekly challenge reward is still locked at four, so you'll have to buy the Fortnite battle pass if you want that sweet reward.

What's new in Fortnite season 7?

Fortnite season 7 has a ton of new stuff that should reinvigorate the experience for veteran players. Here's a quick list of the highlights:

A map overhaul with snowy winter conditions across the southeast quarter of the map

Five-seater airplane vehicles that are ideal for hauling across the map or dogfights

A new Wrap customization type for changing up the look of your weapons and vehicles

A ton of new skins, including the upgrade-able starters Zenith and Lynx

Fortnite Creative Mode, which is its own separate beast next to Battle Royale and Save the World

There's a lot more than that besides, and we'll keep you up to date on all the new developments as they roll out across Fortnite season 7.

