Fortnite Season 5 battle pass trailer shows off the skins on offer

The Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass is here. Following the arrival of Galactus and the end of Chapter 2: Season 4 last night, Epic's showing off what players can expect to earn as Season 5 gets underway.

The new Battle Pass trailer shows Jonesy hurtling through a rift, explaining that he's on the lookout for "the greatest hunters across all realities." As it turns out, that search starts in the Star Wars universe, as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda will be showing up in-game. Elsewhere, however, there are another handful of characters who'll be available to unlock throughout the season.

Specifically, the trailer introduces us to Menace, an undefeated Roman gladiator, Mancake, a sentient and rage-filled Flapjack, and Maeve, a shapeshifting Barbarian with wings. Elsewhere, there are a few more skins that Jonesy doesn't explain, from a glaive-wielding fellow in mean-looking golden armor, to a character that looks like they could have been lifted straight from an anime game like Genshin Impact.

As ever, the Battle Pass' gifts aren't limited to skins, and there'll be various sprays, wraps, and emotes to unlock as you progress through the ranks over the next few months. The new season also sees some significant changes to the rest of the game, with new weapons, new points of interest, and quests and bounties to complete for the various new arrivals.

If you didn't catch last night's event, then you missed out - the Fortnite Galactus live event was a sight to behold, and a record-breaking moment for Fortnite, as more than 15 million people tuned in to watch, breaking the game's concurrent player record.

Looking for some new swag straight off the bat? Here's the Fortnite Season 5 win umbrella that you'll unlock with your first Victory Royale.