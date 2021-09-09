Forspoken release date set for Spring 2022 with a brand new trailer

Forspoken, Square Enix's mysterious new action game, is coming out in Spring 2021.

Earlier today at PlayStation's 2021 showcase, we saw an extended look at Forspoken. Chiefly though, it was revealed that Forspoken will be with us as soon as Spring 2022, which is probably a lot sooner than plenty of people suspected for Square Enix's new action game.

In the brand new trailer, we got to see an extended look at Forspoken's protagonist, Frey Holland. In short, Frey gets transported to the brand new world of Athia, where she meets brand new enemies and allies alike, as well as learn a few incredible magical moves along the way.

Forspoken looked pretty special when it was revealed by Square Enix last year, and that's still the case this time. In today's brand new trailer, we got to see Frey zipping around the battlefield world of Athia, utilizing her magical prowess to fight some pretty monstrous enemies. It won't be long until we finally have Forspoken to play for ourselves, when it's here in less than a year from now.

There was plenty to love in the PlayStation 2021 showcase, all in all. We saw brand new looks at the action-packed Project Eve, which looks like Devil May Cry meets Bayonetta, as well as new story trailers for the likes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and plenty more.

