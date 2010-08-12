Five reasons Marvel Super Hero Squad: Infinity Gauntlet may not be a kiddie-focused disaster

Publisher THQ's first take on the popular Marvel Super Hero Squad cartoon was a bland beat 'em up that proved too frustrating for its tween target audience and too boring and button-mashy for older Marvel geeks. Despite this—and a disappointing 49% Metacritic score—the title sold enough copies to warrant a sequel. Thankfully, though, THQ is finally giving this potential-packed franchise the love it deserves, crafting a much-improved follow-up that smartly borrows elements from the popular LEGO games. Mixing the can't-miss appeal of Marvel's cape-and-cowl crowd with a utility-belt full of new and improved features, Marvel Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet could actually have us suiting-up when it lands this November. Here are five reasons why: