First in-game Crysis 2 footage appears

The first significant chunk of Crysis 2 gameplay footage has emerged in a GameTrailers exclusive interview. See the footage below, or, if you're lazy, watch the abridged version on YouTube:

This is console footage, but even so, it looks fantastic. Wait for it... wait for it... do you hear that? That's someone complaining about screen tearing, and whining that the one-time PC benchmark has been ruined by consoles. Oh bother.

The biggest questions we have aren't about the engine's visual capabilities, but about how the game will actually play. How destructible is the new urban setting in comparison with Crysis' jungle setting? How many of these buildings can we actually enter? Has it become more linear, like Killzone and Gears of War, or will it be more akin to Just Cause and Prototype? This is all discussed inour first look preview, but we still don't know for sure how it will play.

And if you do just want to see more of the engine, check out the GDC demo from a couple months ago. Yes, it's all shiny and neat and stuff:

Jun 8, 2010