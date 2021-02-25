Final Fantasy 7 battle royale and single-player RPG mobile games revealed

Square Enix has unveiled two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games: a battle royale and a single-player RPG.

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is a mobile battle royale with third-person melee combat and shooting and an original story taking players back 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7. Given that the game was just announced and we only have a brief teaser trailer, we aren't sure what else to expect from The First Soldier, but the trailer mentions Soldier and says you'll "lay waste to your foes and climb the ranks." Square says it should hit Android and iOS mobile devices sometime this year. Check out the trailer:

The other mobile game Square Enix announced today is called Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, a single-player RPG retelling the entire story of Final Fantasy 7, including the compilation titles. Square calls it a "chapter-structured single player" and a "return to Final Fantasy 7's world with a nostalgic visual twist."

As you'll notice in the trailer below, the game sports an isometric perspective and art style similar to the original PlayStation classic. Ever Crisis seems like a solid complement to the console-based Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which is being broken down into several full-length games. As Square itself phrases it, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is "another possibility for a remake." Expect to see that launch on mobile devices in 2022.

During today's PlayStation State of Play stream, Square Enix also revealed Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, an upgraded PS5 version of the acclaimed PS4 game released last year. Intergrade includes improved performance and visuals, as well as a brand new episode where you play as the fan-favorite ninja Yuffie.

Here are all the new games of 2021 we can't wait to check out.